Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with a walk and one RBI in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Mets.

Rodriguez went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in his major-league debut Tuesday. He was in the lineup again Wednesday and delivered his first hit, an RBI single, in the seventh inning to put the Guardians ahead 4-3. The outfield prospect slashed .276/.389/.449 with seven homers and 28 RBI over 43 games at Triple-A Columbus prior to his call-up. Rodriguez has started the last two games in right field, pushing Estevan Florial and Will Brennan to left field. The Guardians' outfield remains crowded, but Rodriguez at least has a chance to make an impression before Steven Kwan (hamstring) returns.