Guardians' Johnathan Rodriguez: Goes hitless in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez started in right field and went 0-for-3 in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Athletics.
Rodriguez was called up earlier this month for a second stint in the majors with thoughts that he could solve the season-long production issues from Cleveland's right fielders. He's been unable to fulfill the organization's hope, batting .160 (4-for-25) with a .472 OPS across 26 plate appearances.
More News
-
Guardians' Johnathan Rodriguez: Makes second straight start•
-
Guardians' Johnathan Rodriguez: Back in majors•
-
Guardians' Johnathan Rodriguez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Guardians' Johnathan Rodriguez: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Guardians' Johnathan Rodriguez: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Guardians' Johnathan Rodriguez: In right field mix•