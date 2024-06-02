The Guardians optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.

He'll cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to infielder/outfielder Daniel Schneemann, whose contract was selected from Columbus in a corresponding move. Following his call-up to the majors May 20, Rodriguez served mostly as a short-side platoon option in the outfield, batting .130 with three RBI and runs over eight games. Rodriguez will settle back into an everyday role at Columbus.