Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A Columbus ahead of Thursday's 7-4 extra-inning win over the Royals and went unused off the bench.

Cleveland had previously optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A on March 21, but the Guardians were able to add him back to active roster six days later after the team placed five players on the injured list prior to Opening Day. The right-handed-hitting Rodriguez could see occasional starts in right field or at designated hitter against left-handed pitching, though Cleveland went with Jhonkensy Noel and Kyle Manzardo at those respective positions Thursday against Royals southpaw Cole Ragans.