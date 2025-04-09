The Guardians optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez cracked the Guardians' Opening Day roster but has played sparingly, making just one start. He's being replaced on the roster by Angel Martinez.
