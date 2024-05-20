The Guardians recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A Columbus on Monday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

He's taking the roster spot vacated by Ramon Laureano, who was designated for assignment. Rodriguez, 24, has slashed .276/.389/.449 with seven home runs and four stolen bases this season with Columbus. The Guardians have been desperate for production from any outfielder not named Steven Kwan this season, and Kwan is currently out with a hamstring injury, so it's possible Rodriguez will get a long look. He will be making his major-league debut when/if he gets into a game.