The Guardians optioned Tena to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

The 23-year-old was called up by Cleveland on June 27 and appeared in three games during his brief time in the majors, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Tena will now return to Columbus, where he has a .290/.337/.477 slash line with 14 homers and 10 steals through 73 games.