Tena was scratched from Thursday's lineup at Double-A Akron for an unspecified reason, Matt Kardos of MLB.com reports.

Tena went 0-for-6 with two strikeouts over the last two games, and it's not yet clear why he was a late removal from Thursday's lineup. He's slashing .275/.301/.382 with two homers, 30 runs, 18 RBI and six stolen bases over 51 games in Akron this year.