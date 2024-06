The Guardians recalled Tena from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

Tena has spent all season in Triple-A, slashing .290/.337/.477 with 14 homers and 56 RBI across 326 plate appearances. He'll now come up from the minors to give Cleveland some additional infield depth, though he likely won't see many opportunities while in the big leagues. Will Brennan (oblique) was placed on the 10-day IL in a corresponding move.