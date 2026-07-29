Guardians' Juneiker Caceres: High tide with Captains

Caceres is slashing .294/.368/.500 with one home run in eight games for High-A Lake County.

The 18-year-old Venezuelan phenom was promoted from Single-A Hill City on July 13 after logging a 154 wRC+ with 10 home runs, seven steals, a 13.1 percent walk rate and a 9.7 percent strikeout rate in 52 games as one of the youngest players in the Carolina League. Caceres, who turns 19 in August, has showcased a five-category skill set headlined by a premium hit tool while being younger than most of the pitchers he has faced this year.