Guardians' Kahlil Watson: Sparks offense in win

Watson went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox.

Watson singled in two runs in the sixth inning and then produced the game-winning tally in the top of the 10th. The rookie found a groove against MLB pitching during this three-game set in Chicago. He recorded his first career hit and first career home run while driving six of 10 runs the Guardians scored in the series. After striking out eight times in his first 12 at-bats, Watson has fanned just once over the next nine. With Chase DeLauter (ribs) and Angel Martinez (foot) on the injured list, Watson should receive significant playing time in the short term.