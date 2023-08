Calhoun is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

With starts in each of the last six games, Calhoun appears to have emerged as the Guardians' primary first baseman in place of the injured Josh Naylor (oblique). However, the lefty-hitting Calhoun will head to the bench Wednesday while the Guardians play matchups and turn to the right-handed-hitting Gabriel Arias to pick up the start at first base versus southpaw Andrew Abbott.