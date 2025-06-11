Allen (4-4) picked up the win Wednesday, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk over six innings in an 11-2 rout of the Reds. He struck out six.

The left-hander did serve up two solo shots, getting taken deep by Elly De La Cruz in the fourth inning and TJ Friedl in the sixth, but Allen had already been staked to a 4-0 lead by the end of the third. The quality start was only Allen's second of the year, but Wednesday's outing was the first time he's given up multiple homers in the same game. He'll take a 4.28 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 46:28 K:BB through 61 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in San Francisco.