Allen (2-2) yielded three hits and a walk over six scoreless frames Tuesday, striking out six and earning a win over the Brewers.

Allen was terrific Tuesday, allowing only one extra-base hit and at one point retiring 13 consecutive batters. It marked his first time completing six innings this season and he earned his first win since April 15. He tossed 57 of 89 pitches for strikes and generated a season-high 11 whiffs. Allen lowered his ERA to 3.70 to go alongside a 31:20 K:BB through 41.1 innings this season. His next start is projected to be in Minnesota.