Allen (2-3) took the loss Sunday in Detroit after giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits and four walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out two.

The left-hander kept the Tigers off the board through three innings but fell apart in the fourth, as Detroit scored five runs on five hits, a hit-by-pitch and an error. Allen has now failed to cover five frames in three of his previous four starts, though it's worth noting that one of those outings was cut short due to inclement weather. The 26-year-old has a decent 4.31 ERA through 10 starts this year, though his 1.63 WHIP and 36:25 K:BB are far less encouraging.