The Guardians promoted Allen from Double-A Akron to Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old southpaw is scheduled to make his Triple-A debut Thursday after he overwhelmed Double-A hitters during his second tour of the league to begin 2022. In his 13 starts with Akron covering 73 innings, Allen generated a 3.33 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 104:22 K:BB. If Allen can continue to make bats miss at a prolific clip as he makes the jump to Triple-A, a late-season promotion to the big leagues can't be discounted, especially if the Guardians remain in playoff contention and are in need of another impact left-handed arm.