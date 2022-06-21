Allen was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday.
Allen earned the weekly award with 11 strikeouts in six innings of two-hit ball for Double-A Akron versus Hartford on Thursday. He's posted three straight quality starts to bounce back from a rough end of May. Through 66 innings with Akron this year, he's logged a 3.55 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 93:21 K:BB and 4-3 record across 12 starts. It's unclear if he'll be in line for a midseason promotion to Triple-A Columbus or if he'll finish the year out at the Double-A level.