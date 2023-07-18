Kelly (1-0) allowed two hits and struck out two without walking a batter over 1.2 innings to earn the win Monday versus the Pirates.
Xzavion Curry started but wasn't stretched out long enough to qualify for the win in an 11-0 blowout. Kelly's win was his first in the majors over six career appearances. He's tossed 2.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts with the Guardians this season, though he figures to remain in a low-leverage role for as long as he's in the majors.
