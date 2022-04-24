The Guardians activated Miller (illness) from the COVID-19 injured list Sunday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. He'll start at first base and bat sixth in Cleveland's series finale with the Yankees.

Cleveland optioned reliever Konnor Pilkington to Triple-A Columbus to reopen a spot on the 28-man active roster for Miller, who was unavailable for four days due to MLB's COVID-19 protocols. Prior to being deactivated, Miller had solidified himself as a near-everyday player by slashing .500/.545/.964 over his first 33 plate appearances of the season. Now that he's healthy again, Miller should continue to play on a regular basis, with most of his opportunities likely coming at first base.