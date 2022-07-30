Miller was added to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Miller was initially scheduled to get a day off Saturday, but he'll start a second consecutive game since Josh Naylor (ankle) was scratched from the lineup. Miller has hit .222 with a double, two runs and an RBI over his last five games.
More News
-
Guardians' Owen Miller: Retreats to bench versus righty•
-
Guardians' Owen Miller: Takes seat in Naylor's return•
-
Guardians' Owen Miller: Added to lineup Friday•
-
Guardians' Owen Miller: Making third straight start•
-
Guardians' Owen Miller: On bench Wednesday•
-
Guardians' Owen Miller: Sits for night game•