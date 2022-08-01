Miller (forearm) is starting Monday against the Diamondbacks.
Miller was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to a forearm bruise, but he'll be back in action a day later. Over his last four games, he's gone 4-for-16 with a double, three runs and two RBI.
More News
-
Guardians' Owen Miller: Scratched with forearm bruise•
-
Guardians' Owen Miller: Exits with right forearm contusion•
-
Guardians' Owen Miller: Added to Saturday's lineup•
-
Guardians' Owen Miller: Retreats to bench versus righty•
-
Guardians' Owen Miller: Takes seat in Naylor's return•
-
Guardians' Owen Miller: Added to lineup Friday•