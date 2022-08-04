Miller will take a seat Thursday against the Astros and right-hander Justin Verlander.

Miller had started the previous three games, going 2-for-12 with a home run and two RBI. Josh Naylor will get the starting nod at first base and should be the Guardians' preferred option against right-handed pitching moving forward, but Miller could see a slight uptick in opportunities versus righties while the team takes a committee approach to the designated-hitter spot following Franmil Reyes' recent demotion to Triple-A Columbus.

