Miller will start at first base and bat sixth in Tuesday's game against the Reds.

Though the righty-hitting Miller initially appeared set to fill a short-side platoon role at first base to begin the season, he's now picked up consecutive starts against right-handed pitching while the lefty-hitting Bobby Bradley has hit the bench. Manager Terry Francona seems content to ride the hotter bat of the two in Miller, who has produced six hits -- including three doubles -- between his first two starts of the campaign.