Miller went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's victory over the Reds.

Miller went deep off Nick Lodolo in the top of the third inning before launching another solo shot in the eighth off Dauri Moreta. The long balls were his first two of the season and the multi-hit effort was his fourth straight. Miller has been red-hot at the plate, going 11-for-21 with seven extra-base hits and six RBI over the last four contests.