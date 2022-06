Miller went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and four RBI in Friday's 6-3 win over the Orioles.

Miller put Cleveland on the board with a two-run double in the first inning before knocking a two-run single in the third. Friday's performance was his fourth three-hit effort of the year and his first since April 13. The 25-year-old infielder is slashing .284/.337/.459 with 24 RBI and 18 extra-base hits this season.