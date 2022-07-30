Miller was removed from Saturday's game against the Rays due to a right forearm contusion, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Miller was a late addition to Saturday's lineup after Josh Naylor (ankle) was scratched, but Miller was hit by a pitch in the top of the sixth inning and removed from the game in the top of the eighth. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-2 with a run, an RBI and a strikeout. It's not yet clear whether Miller will be forced to miss additional time, but any potential absence will leave the Guardians depleted at first base.