Miller will start at first base and bat cleanup in Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

He'll pick up his third consecutive start after going 1-for-8 with a home run, two RBI and an additional run in the first two contests of the series. Miller has typically been occupying a short-side platoon role at first base in recent weeks with Josh Naylor -- who is sitting Wednesday with lefty Tommy Henry on the hill for Arizona -- but manager Terry Francona could find room for both hitters to play more frequently against right-handers in the wake of top designated hitter Franmil Reyes being optioned to Triple-A Columbus.