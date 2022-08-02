Miller went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-5 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks.
Miller missed one game with a right forearm bruise. He was able to play all 11 innings at first base Monday, and he supplied a homer in the second inning to give the Guardians their first two runs in the game. He's gone 17 games without a multi-hit effort, slashing .241/.311/.389 in that span. The infielder has a .247/.302/.375 slash line for the year while adding five homers, 42 RBI, 40 runs scored and a stolen base through 341 plate appearances.
