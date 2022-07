Miller will start at first base and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

With Josh Naylor (back) still battling an injury, Miller will pick up his third straight start at first base. Miller went 3-for-8 with three RBI over the previous two contests, but once the Guardians are back to full strength in the infield, he's expected to sit more regularly against right-handed pitching and draw most of his starts versus lefties.