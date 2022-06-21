Miller is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins.

With Jose Ramirez (thumb) back from a two-game absence and with Franmil Reyes (hamstring) returning from the injured list and serving as Cleveland's designated hitter, the Guardians are back to full strength among its group of position players. Manager Terry Francona could face some tougher lineup decisions going forward as a result, and for at least one game, the righty-hitting Miller finds himself as the odd man out with a right-hander (Joe Ryan) on the hill for the opposition. Miller, who had produced a .674 OPS while starting each of the past 10 games, won't necessarily sit against all righties moving forward, but his opportunities are expected to take a hit in any case.