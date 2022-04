Miller went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and a run scored in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Giants.

Miller has forced his way into an everyday role in the lineup with his hot bat. He's seen time at first base and second base while hitting .560 (14-for-25) through eight contests. The infielder has also flexed some power in 2022, posting two home runs and seven doubles while chipping in seven RBI and nine runs scored.