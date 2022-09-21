Miller went 0-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-7 extra-innings win over the White Sox.

Miller had sat out each of the last two games after playing both halves of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Twins. His 10-game hitting streak ended Tuesday, but he was able to get aboard twice with his first multi-walk game since June 26. The infielder is up to a .246/.302/.350 slash line with two steals, five home runs, 48 RBI and 51 runs scored through 123 contests. Still, he's been more of a part-time player in September, with Tyler Freeman seeing more time as a utility infielder lately.