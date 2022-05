Miller went 3-for-7 with a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs scored during Saturday's doubleheader versus the Blue Jays.

Miller hit cleanup in both games, drawing one start at first base and the other at second. The infielder's versatility and strong hitting over the first month of the season have made him a regular presence in the lineup. He's gone 4-for-18 in May, but his overall slash line is at .353/.432/.588 with two home runs, 11 RBI, 18 runs scored and 10 doubles through 21 contests.