site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: guardians-owen-miller-remains-on-bench-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Guardians' Owen Miller: Remains on bench Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 5, 2022
at
4:36 pm ET
•
1 min read
Miller isn't starting Monday against the Royals.
Miller has lost out on regular playing time for the
Guardians recently, and he'll head to the bench for the fourth time in the last six games. Amed Rosario is serving as the designated hitter and batting second Monday.
More News
1D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read