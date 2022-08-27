site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Owen Miller: Remains on bench
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Miller will sit for the second straight game Saturday against Seattle.
Miller is hitting just .196/.250/.286 in August, lowering his OPS on the season to .650. Josh Naylor will make another start at first base in his absence.
