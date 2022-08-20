Miller is not in Saturday's lineup against the White Sox.
He had started four of the last six games, three of those coming against same-handed pitching, but Miller will sit for the second day in a row against a veteran righty (Lance Lynn on Friday, Johnny Cueto on Saturday). Josh Naylor is starting at first base and Oscar Gonzalez is starting at designated hitter.
