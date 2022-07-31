Miller (forearm) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

Miller had been included in the Guardians' initial lineup after starting at first base for Josh Naylor (ankle) in the previous two contests, but the forearm contusion that forced Miller's early exit from Saturday's 6-4 loss will ultimately keep him on the bench for the series finale. Naylor will also continue to sit Sunday, paving the way for utility man Ernie Clement to pick up the start at first base.