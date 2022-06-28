site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Owen Miller: Sits for night game
Miller is out of the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Twins.
Miller made his fourth straight start in the Guardians' 3-2 win in the early game, going hitless across his three plate appearances. Josh Naylor will replace Miller at first base in the nightcap.
