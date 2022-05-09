Miller went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Miller had two game-tying plays Sunday. His third-inning sacrifice fly tied the game at 2-2, and he added a solo shot in the eighth to knot the score at 3-3. The 25-year-old infielder has knocked in five runs in his last three games after posting just one RBI in the previous 12 contests. For the season, he's slashing .352/.424/.620 with three homers, 13 RBI, 19 runs scored and 10 doubles through 85 plate appearances.