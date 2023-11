Laureano signed a one-year, $5.15 million contract with the Guardians on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Laureano was designated for assignment by the Athletics this past August, but Cleveland quickly scooped him up and he went on to post a decent .724 OPS over 41 games with his new team while drawing regular starts in the outfield. The 29-year-old gets a nice raise here over his $3.55 million salary from 2023.