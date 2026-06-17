Guardians' Rhys Hoskins: Claiming sixth straight start

Hoskins will start at designated hitter and bat cleanup Wednesday against the Brewers.

Hoskins appeared to be stuck in the short side of a platoon with Kyle Manzardo to begin June, but the former will have a clearer path to an everyday role after the Guardians placed all of Jose Ramirez (hand), Chase DeLauter (rib) and Angel Martinez (foot) on the injured list within the past four days. The Guardians will include Hoskins in the lineup for a sixth straight game after he went 3-for-20 with two doubles and a run scored in his prior five starts.