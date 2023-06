Cleveland designated Palacios for assignment Sunday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Palacios is now off the 40-man roster, with Cleveland clearing a spot for Cody Morris (lat) in his return from the 60-day injured list. In 269 plate appearances with Triple-A Columbus this season, Palacios has hit .217 with a .669 OPS. The 26-year-old outfielder will now be exposed to the waiver wire but will stick around in the Guardians organization if he isn't claimed or dealt to another team.