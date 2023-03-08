Palacios has gone 3-for-6 with a walk and a run scored over three Cactus League games.

Palacios will be away from the Guardians while representing the Netherlands at the World Baseball Classic. A strong showing in the international event could help his case as a potential fourth outfielder this season, though he'll likely have to battle with Will Brennan for that spot. Palacios is best suited to left field, but with Steven Kwan in that position for now, Palacios may need to add more versatility to get a longer look in the majors.