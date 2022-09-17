Palacios drew a walk and stole a base in Friday's 4-3 win over the Twins.
Palacios pinch hit for Luke Maile in the eighth inning and stole second, though he was left on base. Playing time has been scarce for Palacios, who has started just five games since he was called up Aug. 23. With Steven Kwan, Myles Straw and Oscar Gonzalez entrenched as the Guardians' preferred outfield from left to right, Palacios is unlikely to see many additional opportunities to close out the year. He's slashing .241/.303/.296 with two steals, 10 RBI, seven runs scored and six doubles through 119 plate appearances.
