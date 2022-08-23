Palacios was recalled from Triple-A Columbus and will bat seventh as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Padres.

Palacios was sent down by the Guardians in early July, but he'll rejoin the big-league club Tuesday and immediately enter the starting nine. The 25-year-old has appeared in 39 games in his first taste of the majors this year and has a .250/.312/.310 slash line with 10 RBI, six runs and a stolen base.