The Guardians optioned Palacios to Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.
Cleveland will swap Palacios off the 28-man active roster for another rookie outfielder in Will Brennan, whose contract was selected from Triple-A. Palacios had started just once in the Guardians' last 12 games, so he'll get the chance to pick up regular at-bats at Columbus before the International League season wraps up.
