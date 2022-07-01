Leon went 0-for-1 with three walks in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Twins.

Leon rejoined the Guardians -- the team he spent the 2020 season with -- in a trade with the Reds on Tuesday, and he's promptly played in three straight games. The veteran catcher is still in search of his first hit, going 0-for-4 with three walks and a strikeout so far. He'll likely split time with Luke Maile while Austin Hedges (concussion) is on the injured list. Leon hit a meager .222/.321/.306 in 26 games with Triple-A Louisville, so he shouldn't be expected to provide much offense in the majors.