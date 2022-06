Leon was sent from the Reds to the Guardians on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Leon will make the short trip across Ohio to player for the team he hit .136/.296/.242 for in 25 games in 2020. He's yet to appear in a major-league game this season, though that will change Tuesday, as he'll bat eighth and start behind the plate in the first half of the doubleheader against the Twins.