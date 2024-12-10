The Blue Jays traded Horwitz to the Guardians on Tuesday in exchange for Andres Gimenez and Nick Sandlin, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
In 97 games with the Blue Jays last year, Horwitz slashed .265/.357/.433 while mashing 12 homers and driving in 40 RBI. With second base now open in Cleveland following Gimenez's move to Toronto, Horwitz's clearest path to playing time is likely at the keystone, though he could also be used at first base and DH over the course of the season.
