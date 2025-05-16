Bazzana is being evaluated for a right-side flank injury at Double-A Akron, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Bazzana tweaked his side during the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday and was absent from RubberDucks' lineup Thursday. At this point, it's not clear how long last year's No. 1 overall pick might be sidelined. Bazzana is hitting .252/.362/.433 with four home runs and eight stolen bases over 33 contests with Akron this season. He's homered twice and boasts a 1.013 OPS across his last 10 games.